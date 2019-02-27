Lake Superior Zoo to Host Local Artist on World Wildlife Day

World Wildlife Day is Happening Sunday, February 3, 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday, March 3 marks World Wildlife Day and the Lake Superior Zoo is inviting you to help them celebrate and raise awareness.

Local artist Brad Vanderbrook will be showcasing his giant portraits of endangered species around the Zoo, and will also be creating his newest piece of work.

Vanderbrook uses white bedsheets and permanent marker to create masterpieces.

The Zoo will be donating $1 from every ticket sold to the World Wildlife Fund.

Also happening at the Lake Superior Zoo, Triple Moon Crafts, a painting experience, will be taking place at the Zoo Friday, March 1 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

You’ll be provided with an 11×14 canvas and all the supplies and materials you’ll need.

The cost of the class is $35.

Click here if you’d like to learn more and register today.