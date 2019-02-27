MnDOT Updates on Mission Creek Burial Ground Restoration

Weather only a small hindrance so far.

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota Department of Transportation shared an update on its efforts to restore an unearthed Native American Burial site in the Fond Du Lac neighborhood.

MnDOT held another community meeting on Wednesday.

Transportation officials say after nearly two years of the accidental unearthing by MnDOT.

Crews are continuing their sensitive work which has been slowed a bit with the winter weather.

“Extreme cold and a lot of snow, I wouldn’t say that its really hampered our efforts, but, y’know maybe it’s slowed us down a little bit and maybe we had to take our time a little bit,” said Randy Costley, MnDOT Project Manager.

MnDOT says restoration along Mission Creek should wrap up by June, pending any weather delays.