Moose Lake Sex Offender Inmate Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – An inmate at the Moose Lake Sex Offender Program who was charged in January with attempted murder in the first degree and fourth-degree assault pleaded guilty to both charges on Monday.

According to authorities 42-year-old George Mack slashed a clinical supervisor’s throat twice on January 29 in the MSOP facility.

The victim, later identified as Zachary Campbell, was leading a large inmate community meeting in a circle in an open area of the facility when the attack happened.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 8.