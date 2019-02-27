Prep Basketball: Cardinals, Vikings Girls Move On to Quarterfinals, Hunters Boys Pick Up Road Win

Cromwell-Wright, and Cook County girls basketball teams each stayed alive in 7A playoffs

DULUTH, Minn.- In the first round of the Girls Section 7A Playoffs, Cromwell-Wright took down Northeast 75-20, while Cook County upset Carlton 50-49.

Cromwell-Wright advances to the quarterfinals to take on Ely while Cook County will face Mountain-Iron-Buhl. Both games are Saturday in Grand Rapids.

In boys action, Duluth Denfeld spoiled the season finale for Duluth Marshall 80-65.