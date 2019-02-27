Raiders Shock Hawks in Section 7A Finals

DULUTH, Minn.- For the third straight year, it was Hermantown versus Greenway for the Boys 7A section final and trip to the state tournament.

In the first, Ben Troumbly gave Greenway a 1-0 lead. Later on, Aaron Pionk cleaned up the rebound in front to tie the game up at one. Still in the first, Blake Biondi puts the Hawks back up a goal, and it was a pretty goal to say the least.

To the second, it’s Troumbly again, this time as he finishes on the back hand to once again tie the game up.

And for the second straight year, this game would need overtime. And in double overtime, Donte Lawson would net the overtime winner for the Raiders sending them to St. Paul next weekend.