Saints’ Anderson Named NCHA Player of the Year, MacMillan Earns Coach of the Year Honors

This is the second time in program history that a CSS player wins the top honor in the NCHA.

DULUTH, Minn. – The NCHA announced Wednesday that St. Scholastica’s Rachel Anderson has been named Player of the Year and Jackie MacMillan takes home Coach of the Year honors.

Anderson is just the second Saint to receive the honor after she set a single-season program record with 42 points as a sophomore. MacMillan, who is the only head coach the Saints have ever had, earned the conference honors for the first time in her nine years as head coach. MacMillan led CSS to a program-best 20 wins and are currently riding a ten game win streak, the longest in program history.

Joining Anderson on the All-NCHA Team are senior forward Alexia Klaas, sophomore forward Taylor Thompson, junior defenseman Greta Nundahl and junior goaltender Lexi Thomeczek.