Students Participate in 2019 Summit on Equity, Race, & Ethnicity

DULUTH, Minn. – More than 400 students participated in UMD’s 2019 Summit on Equity, Race, and Ethnicity.

The goal is creating an even more inclusive campus community.

Over 40 workshops were held in the Kirby Student Center at UMD focusing on a variety of topics.

Among the workshops, many provide knowledge about how access to opportunities may not be the same for everyone.

Also, a few key speakers addressed issues involving equity, race, and ethnicity.

For the overall benefit of the students, the university has dedicated efforts for inclusion.

“Our students are the next wave of those leaders,” said Accreditation Director Sean Bedard-Parker.

“These are people that will lead us to the next centuries and if we fail to address that, that concern and need and ensure they are equipped to address those issues going forward, we really put ourselves in a position where all we are going to do is fail,” Bedard-Parker continues.

A former student was also at this year’s summit.

He is happy to come back and support the efforts of the university through this summit.

Jordon Moses says, “It feels great to be part of a network of students, staff, faculty, alum, and community members who are all dedicated to seeing improvements to our community and ultimately our world.”

Most importantly UMD’s goal for the summit was for students to walk away with the knowledge and core values of inclusion not just on campus but throughout the community.

Click here for more information about other events for inclusion at UMD.