Sun Reflecting Off of Snow Can Be Dangerous to the Eyes

Ultra violet rays are twice as damaging to the eyes in the winter.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – When it comes to the winter we often think of ways to avoid injury, especially to our back from shoveling while also trying not to slip and fall.

One area that might be neglected are your eyes.

We all know it can be very difficult for drivers to see when the sun reflects off the snow, but one local optometrist from Vision Pro Optical in Superior says you can even damage your eyes as ultra violet rays reflect off the snow.

“The snow as you can see from how much bright light is coming back, there is two to three times more UV light coming back at you from the snow,” said Optometrist Scott Wright.

The optometrist also says everyone should protect themselves with sunglasses and even a hat when out in the sun during the winter.