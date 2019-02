UMD Could Get Big Money in Proposed Bonding Bill

DULUTH, Minn. – Governor Walz recently announced his billion dollar proposal to fund projects statewide, including multi–million dollar plans to renovate and preserve UMD’s infrastructure.

The school could get a percentage of $100 million split between all University of Minnesota campuses to preserve a former chemistry building at UMD.

Also, about another $4 million dollars proposed in the bill will specifically be used to renovate the university’s A.B. Anderson Hall.

The building has had very few updates since being built in 1970.

UMD’s Director of Marketing Lynne Williams says, “It needs serious upgrades in terms of air ventilation, life safety, and code compliance issues.”

“When you are in a facility like this and you are trying to learn and and be in a productive classroom, having a facility that is conducive to that helps our students, helps our students succeed, and thus it helps the university and the community,” said Williams.

The proposed bonding bill also includes possible funding for the Northern Lights Express train that would go from Duluth to Minneapolis.