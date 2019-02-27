UMD Student Running For Duluth City Council At-Large Seat

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD student Mike Mayou, who is studying at the Labovitz School of Business and Economics at the university, has announced he is running for an at-large seat on the Duluth City Council in November.

“I’m running to make our city government open and accessible to all so that we can continue to make Duluth an inclusive city that is full of opportunity for future generations,” Mayou said in a press release Wednesday.

“If elected, Mike will focus on ensuring everyone can afford to live in Duluth, especially considering high rent prices and our shortage of affordable housing in the area, reaching out to constituents that are rarely talked to across the city and giving them a seat at the table, and finally, keeping the health and well-being of future generations of Duluthians in mind when making all decisions,” the release said.

Mayou will make a formal announcement about his campaign March 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Zeitgeist in downtown Duluth.

At-large city councilors Noah Hobbs and Arik Forsman are up for election. Forsman would like to keep his seat. Hobbs has not yet announced whether he is running for re-election.