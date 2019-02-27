UMD Women’s Basketball Advance, Men Fall in NSIC First Round

The road to the Pentagon began Wednesday night for the UMD men's and women's basketball teams

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team took care of business Wednesday night as they took down Southwest Minnesota State 87-57 in the first round of the NSIC tournament. Emma Boehm led all scorers with 22 points while Sarah Grow also pitched in 16 for the Bulldogs.

The women advance to the quarterfinals against Augustana Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Romano Gym.

On the men’s side of things, they fell in heartbreaking fashion 62-56 against Winona State. Leading all scorers was Brandon Myer as he finished with 21 points. The Bulldogs finish the season 17-11.