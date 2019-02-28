Authorities ask for Public’s Help Locating Missing Teen

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Bigfork.

Authorities say Kacey Hafeman has been missing since 5:30 p.m. February 26 and is believed to have run away from home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Hafeman may have been given a ride to the Grand Rapids area and was looking for transportation to Duluth.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about Kacey’s whereabouts please call the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department at 218-326-3477.