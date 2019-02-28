Authorities Asking for Public’s Help Locating Missing Brookston Man

BROOKSTON, Minn. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 57-year-old Brookston man.

Robert “Bob” Rabbers was last seen on February 1 leaving his home in Brookston.

Rabbers was last seen driving a gold colored 2004 Kia Sorento with Florida temporary dealer plate CIY4185, or possibly a MN license plate ABD-197.

If anyone has information about Rabbers whereabouts you are asked to call the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 218-336-4350.