City Officials are Hopeful for Redevelopment Plans Now That Carter Hotel Gone

DULUTH, Minn. – Now that the old Carter Hotel has been torn down city officials are looking forward to opportunities to breathe new life into downtown.

The city says that the deteriorating hotel had attracted graffiti and vandalism for years.

They believe it had become an eye–sore to nearby businesses and there were several vacancies nearby.

Kristi Stokes from the Greater Downtown Council envisions better possibilities for the area surrounding the hotel.

“There is a real broad vision that there’s great opportunity in that area,” said Stokes

“If we can continue to grow we can continue to invest. We look at the opportunity zone that is in the downtown we will hopefully attract additional investors,” Stokes continues.

The former Kozy Bar located directly across from the Carter Hotel also sits vacant.

Former owner, Eric Ringsred has taken the city to court to fight to keep it from being demolished claiming the city allowed it to deteriorate and that the structure has historical value.

The city says all blame for the Kozy’s current condition is on Ringsred.