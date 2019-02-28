Cultural Night to Captivate Northlanders at UWS

Cultural Night is Happening Saturday, March 2 at UWS

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Superior will showcase food and cultures from around the world for its 22nd annual Cultural Night on Saturday, March 2, at UW-Superior.

The theme for this year’s event is “Celebrating our Differences.”

Cultural Night, which is sponsored by World Students Association (WSA), will feature an international food tasting (hors d’oeuvre style) and cultural performances by students.

A reception with appetizers from around the world will take place in the first-floor Erlenbach Gathering Area in Swenson Hall at 5:30 p.m.

The performance starts at 6:30 p.m. in Thorpe Langley Auditorium in Old Main.

The community is welcome to attend the family friendly event which will feature performances from cultures such as Vietnam, Ojibwe, Korea, and the U.S.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, $5 for children under 10, and free for children ages 3 and under.

Tickets can be purchased in advance with cash or check at Old Main, Room 337. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.