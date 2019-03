Donovan’s OT Goal Sends Duluth East Back to State Tournament

Duluth East defeated Andover in overtime for the second straight year.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior forward Ryder Donovan scored 36 seconds into overtime on a power play as Duluth East knocks off Andover 4-3 Thursday night in the section 7AA finals at AMSOIL Arena.

Ricky Lyle scored twice for the Greyhounds and Jack FitzGerald scored the other as Duluth East returns to the state tournament for the second straight season.