Evers to Unveil First State Budget to Skeptical Republicans

Evers Will Unveil his Plan Thursday Night

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)

MADISON, Wis. – Gov. Tony Evers is releasing his first state budget to a skeptical Republican Legislature, with many of his proposals likely dead on arrival and others unlikely to pass without significant changes.

Evers, a Democrat, unveils his plan Thursday night during a joint meeting of the Legislature. That will kick off a monthslong process of lobbying, cajoling, bartering and begging over the roughly $76 billion spending plan that affects nearly every person in Wisconsin.

It will determine how much money goes to schools and prisons, the University of Wisconsin System and technical colleges, public assistance programs and corporate tax breaks.

The budget will also determine whether it will cost more to fill up at the gas station, go hunting or pitch a tent at a state park.