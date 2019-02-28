Hard “Core” with Duluth Cider New Release

Cooking Connection: Duluth Cider Previews New Cider Available Soon!

LINCOLN PARK, Minn. — In this weeks Cooking Connection we are going hard “core” with Duluth Cider!



Check out the new cider that will be released TUESDAY MARCH 5th! It’s called NORTH and it’s made with Sawtooth Mountain maple syrup and pine, delivering a true Northland cider.

Grab a few and listen to some tunes, see the live music line up by clicking HERE.

ADDRESS: 2307 W Superior St, Duluth, MN 55806

HOURS: Mon-Thurs: noon-10pm, Fri & Sat: noon – 11pm, Sun: noon – 8pm

PHONE: (218) 464-1111