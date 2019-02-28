Special Report: Lets Go Ice Fishing Part III

Trapper's Landing Lodge on Leech Lake Offers Luxury Ice Fishing at its Finest!

WALKER, Minn. — Ice fishing has come a long way from sitting on a bucket, in fact now you can kick back, relax, fish from a recliner, a couch, even a bed and more!

Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot takes inside the deep history of Trapper’s Landing Lodge, “Kept the original bar top that was here back in the 40’s! Even the windows are from 1921.” said owner Drew Arnold. “It was where all of the epic adventures started!”

This resort and the ice houses (that are more like your home) are placed out on Leech Lake, with their own plowed ice road.

Whether you are an avid angler or a family out for the first time, this place will get you hooked!

If you missed the prior stories in this series, click below and check them out.

LETS GO ICE FISHING PART I:Importance Of Guides On Lake Superior: Safety, Convenience & Reeling In The Big Catch

LETS GO ICE FISHING PART II:Father & Son Head To The Ice To Build A Lasting Bond!

LETS GO ICE FISHING PART III: Trapper’s Landing Lodge on Leech Lake Offers Luxury Ice Fishing at its Finest!