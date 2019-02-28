Prep Girls Basketball: Eskomos, Hilltoppers, Rails Advance to 7AA Quarterfinals

The Section 7AA girls basketball tournament tipped off on Thursday night.

ESKO, Minn. – In the first round of the section 7AA girls basketball tournament, Esko took care of business at home as they topped Duluth Denfeld 68-38. The Eskomos will face Aitkin Saturday at Romano Gym in the section quarterfinals.

Elsewhere in the bracket, it was Duluth Marshall over International Falls 89-58 and Proctor defeated Greenway 57-18.

The Hilltoppers move on to face Mesabi East while the Rails will battle Virginia in the section quarterfinals at Romano Gym on Saturday.