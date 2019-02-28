Students in Superior Work to “Be Drug Free”

The Superior community brings drug prevention awareness to middle schoolers.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A group in superior is working to keep kids off drugs in a new way- they’ve created a “quiz show”.

The Elk’s Lodge and local community coalition teamed up to create it and bring drug awareness to middle school students in a fun way. They say drug and alcohol use starts as early as 11 years old in some children so to inform them about drug use through a competition could potentially save lives in the future.

“When you talk to people who are using and are adults, this is when they started using. So what’s important is getting information and talking about things,” Lake Superior Community Health Center representative Betsy Byler said.

Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot hosted the quiz show. Oher members of the Superior community like the police department and mayor Jim Payne also came to support the coalition’s efforts.