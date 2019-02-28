Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting Charged With Attempted Murder

HILL CITY, Minn. – A Hill City man made his first court appearance in Itasca County District Court on five counts of attempted second degree murder, five counts of first-degree assault on a police officer with deadly force and two counts of domestic assault.

All charges stem from an officer involved shooting and domestic assault incident that took place on February 10 in the southern part of Itasca County.

According to the criminal complaint officers with the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a domestic assault call on February 10. Upon arrival officers spoke with the homeowner who informed them that his ex-wife and son were inside and had come to his house after being assaulted by 44-year-old Roy Thomas Miller at Miller’s residence.

According to the complaint, the male victim told officers the incident started when his step-dad, Miller, picked up the family dog and the dog peed on him. When the mother and son began to laugh Miller became angry and aggressive towards the male victim.

The female victim threatened to call the police due to his aggressive behavior which resulted in Miller grabbing her cell phone and breaking it. Miller then grabbed the woman, threw her to the ground and punched her in the face with a closed fist. The male victim told officers Miller also punched him in the face with a closed fist and chased them around the home throwing objects.

The male victim told authorities when Miller went to retrieve a rifle from his firearm safe both the female and male victim fled the home.

The female and male victims were transported to the Grand Itasca Hospital for their injuries which included bruising and swelling in the facial areas.

According to reports, when authorities arrived at the Miller residence to speak with him two gunshots were heard coming from the direction of the house. Shortly after, a white pickup truck drove up the driveway in the direction of the officers and began firing at the officers. Officers returned fire and Miller’s vehicle drive into the ditch.

Reports say Miller threw a handgun out of the vehicle before exiting.

Bail has been set at $1 million and Miller has been ordered to a mental health evaluation to determine his competency. The next court appearance will be scheduled after the evaluations are complete.