Trump, Kim Summit Collapses Over Sanctions Impasse

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — President Donald Trump has departed Vietnam after failing to reach an agreement during his second nuclear summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

The U.S. leader said he “walked away” from talks with Kim after it was clear the two sides remained at odds in talks over ending the North’s nuclear program.

Trump says the North had demanded a full removal of U.S.-led international sanctions in exchange for the shuttering of the North’s Yongbyon nuclear facility, and the U.S. wouldn’t agree to that.

Trump took off from Hanoi more than two hours early after the abrupt change in schedule. Air Force One is scheduled to refuel in Anchorage, Alaska, before returning to Joint Base Andrews outside Washington late Thursday.