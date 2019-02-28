Two Indicted, One Pleads Guilty to Murder Charges in Hibbing Homicide

HIBBING, Minn. – One suspect in the January fatal shooting of 33-year-old Joshua LaValley pleaded guilty last week to one count of second-degree murder.

Anthony Howson, 20, is one of three suspects charged in the murder of LaValley whose body was found by a snowmobiler on the Mesabi Trail near Kerr on January 6.

Howson’s review hearing is scheduled for April 25 at 8:30 a.m. He remains in custody.

Deshon Bonnell, 18, and Bailey French, 17, have been indicted on premeditated first-degree murder charges.

Bonnell is facing two counts of first degree murder charges, kidnapping and aggravated robbery. His hearing has been suspended until his mental health evaluation comes back.

French is also facing two counts of first-degree murder charges. Her next court hearing is scheduled for March 14 at 8:30 a.m.