UWS Hosts Nearly 90 Employers from Around the Region for Annual Job Fair

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Nearly 90 employers from around the twin ports hoped to recruit new employees at University of Wisconsin Superior today.

Finding a job can be difficult for anyone in the workforce.

Thanks to UWS, students and community members get a chance to network with employers from the region.

The Head of the Lakes job and internship fair at UWS is one of the biggest job fairs in the region.

For more than a decade, hundreds of students, alumni, and community members have attended the fair looking to gain access to local employment opportunities.

Director of Career Services Cortney Alexander-Doyle, “It’s our favorite day of the year, we’re thrilled to be able to host this many employers actually we had a wait list, we did not last year. I think there are some changes in the economy right now where a lot more employers are hiring right now.”

Prepared with resumes and elevator speeches, many of the attendees are grateful for such a great opportunity.

“I think it is a really good advantage for the school and the students. It’s the first contact that students have with employers it’s good to have all the different kind of industries here,” said a UWS student.

Starting on Friday, attendees who left a good impression with employers will have an opportunity for a real interview.

UWS also encourages employers, who were not in attendance of the job fair today to send job postings to career services.

Click here for more information about University of Wisconsin Superior Career Services.