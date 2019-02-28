Winter Update After Record February Snow

Heading into the Record Book for Cold, Too!

DULUTH, Minn. – The 2018-2019 winter season got off to a quiet start with snowfall, but that all changed in February.

A record 36.4″ of snow fell in Duluth making February 2019 the snowiest February on record. It beat the record that was set 80 years ago back in 1939 at 33.9″.

Let’s put this into perspective.

At the beginning of February 2019, our winter snow total was at 43.9″ in Duluth, making it the 106th snowiest winter. That means 105 winters were snowier. After the record 36.4″ of snow in February, we’re now up to 80.3″ for the winter.

It’s now the 45th snowiest winter on record.

For us to reach the Top Five snowiest winters on record, we’d need about 48″ more of snow — that’s four feet!

And, looking back and comparing this winter with the previous five winters, we’re on par with the 2013-2014 winter. At the end of February 2014, we were up to 83.8″ of snow — just 3.5″ ahead of this winter.

A weather system is likely to bring another 1″-3″ of snow Friday, March 1st, which will add to our winter total.

It’s just not snow we’re talking about this winter. January and February 2019 were very cold across the Northland!

As of the last day of February, we’ve now been below freezing for 51 consecutive days, which is the 11th longest stretch below freezing and looking at the 7-day forecast, we’re likely to add seven more days, at least, to that total.

That would take us up to almost #3 — the third longest stretch of below freezing days.

March 1st may mark the beginning of “meteorological spring”, which follows the three coldest months of the year — December, January, and February, but with more snow and cold on the way, winter is not over yet!

Fox 21 Chief Meteorologist Anthony Peoples