Cold Temperatures Won’t Have Significant Impact on Native Bugs

DULUTH, Minn. – Native insects are not expected to be impacted much with the extreme cold temperatures the Northland has experienced.

The temperatures could significantly impact the emerald ash borer populations this year, however the insect’s long term impact should not be harmed.

Native species are well adapted to the frigid Minnesota cold.

They contain insect antifreeze in their bloodstream and can even survive being frozen.

“This cold weather won’t have a substantial impact on most insects, they’re well adapted to tolerating cold weather and the local insects will do just fine. They are well protected from cold temperatures, so I wouldn’t expect a big difference in insect populations this summer,” says Tim Craig, a professor of biology at UMD.

Other invasive species such as the brown marmorated stink bug could be affected by the cold.

However, since they seek refuge in Northlander’s homes people might notice them just as much.

Mosquitoes are usually a hot topic here in the Northland, and they will unfortunately be just as big as a pest as usual, but the longer it stays cold, the longer they will stay away.