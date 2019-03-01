Combining Iron Range Schools now up to Voters

Vote to Take Place on May 14

EVELETH, Minn. – The school boards in Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia have passed resolutions to hold a vote on combining the two high schools.

The IRRRB voted in February to recommend dedicating about $100 million toward a new high school that would combine students from Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia School districts.

If passed, construction of the new school will likely begin in 2020 and take two years to complete. School officials say the new school would be built in a neutral location.

Voting will take place on May 14.

The project, with an estimated cost between about $160 million and $180 million, would also need funding from the state and local taxpayers to become a reality.