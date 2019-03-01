Democratic Leader Won’t Take Position on Evers’ Plan

MADISON, Wis. – The Democratic leader of the Wisconsin state Senate won’t say whether she supports a key provision of Gov. Tony Evers’ transportation plan that Republicans have backed in the past.

Evers wants to repeal the state’s minimum markup law on gasoline, a move he says would cut the price of gas by as much as 14 cents a gallon. He’s tying that together with an 8-cent per-gallon gas tax increase.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling on Friday initially refused to answer a reporter’s question about whether she supports the idea. She then said the governor’s transportation plan is a start to the conversation.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said it was “disingenuous” for Evers to propose the minimum markup repeal tied together with a gas tax hike.