“Disney’s Newsies” Taking Over at the Depot Family Theatre

DULUTH, Minn. – Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy, and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.”

When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right!

The performance, based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken featuring the now-classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe.”

Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

The show is happening February 28 – March 10 at the Family Theatre at the Duluth Depot.

