Duluth Police K-9 Program Receives Large Donation

A 45,000 donation was received by the Duluth Police Department

DULUTH, Minn.- Friday afternoon, the Duluth Police Department got a significant donation of forty-five thousand dollars from the Irving Community Club that will go to the department’s K-9 program.

When K9 Haas was killed in the line of duty earlier this year, the Community Club decided to step in making sure there’s a bright future for the Northland’s K-9’s.

CEO of Irving Community Club, Kathy Resberg stated that “if we don’t take care of our police force, who is going too? They take care of us, but we need to take care of them.

Irving Community Club members said it was a unanimous decision to give the generous gift to the Duluth Police Department.