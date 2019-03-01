LSC Hosts English Language Conference for Educators in the Northland

Discussions focused on writing and other aspects of teaching and learning English

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College welcomed more than 50 educators from around the region and world hoping to provide more ways to engage students learning English as a second language.

This annual summit is a time for educators to come together and share ideas on how to better serve their students.

They sat through discussions focused on writing and other aspects of teaching and learning English.

The summit’s organizer says these discussions helps educators recognize that everyone deserves a chance to share their views.

John Linus is a student who is not from the U.S. and happens to be deaf.

He sat in on one of the sessions, looking to improve his writing and his literacy.

He believes the summit is a great opportunity for teachers and students.

“Well because they are responsible. This is part of their job and their work to further their education to be able to help students and encourage them so that they can become better and have a better future.”

Linus also says his goal is to become a teacher, and this summit helped him to become motivated and excited to achieve that goal.

Organizers say the summit not only helps educators that teach English as second language, but all teachers.