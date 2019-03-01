New Building for Ashland Police Department in Jeopardy

The Next Council Meeting is Scheduled for March 12

ASHLAND, Wis. – The plans for a new Ashland Police Department are in jeopardy after the council failed to get a super majority to create a redevelopment authority for the project.

Members needed 2/3rds the vote to approve the redevelopment authority for the new building. The measure needed to pass 7-4, but it only received six votes. One councilor was absent at the meeting.

Council Member Holly George told Fox 21 she is not sure what the next step is for the future of the police department building.

The next council meeting is scheduled for March 12.

Councilor George says the only way the redevelopment authority can be approved at the next meeting is if a councilor who voted “no” at the previous meeting brings the authority up to a vote again.