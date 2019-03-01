Northern Wisconsin Joins in World Day of Prayer

Making the world seem just a bit smaller one prayer at a time.

GORDON, Wis.- Communities in Northern Wisconsin spent the day in prayer, but not for any old church service.

“I think education about the world really opens people up and makes them not be afraid,” Solon Springs Lutheran Church member Sandy Nelson said.

Learning– That’s what it’s all about. And it’s why several churches from Solon Springs, Minong and Gordon spent the day gathered in prayer in Gordon’s First Presbyterian Church.

“They choose a different county each year to write the worship service,” day of prayer organizer Jeanne Brown said.

This year was inspired by religious services in Slovenia– a country in Central Europe.

“We’re praying for them and for what’s going on in that country,” Brown said.

In Gordon, church–goers acted out skits, ate traditional food and prayed in ways that represented Slovenia. The exact same service happened all around the world.

“Up on the altar we had a table, and everyone around the world would have had this today,” Nelson said.

People could make donations that fund programs to help women and children from the focus country.

“It teaches us common reasons to pray for each other and learn about each other,” Nelson said.

All to celebrate how people around the world really aren’t that different after all.

“In a small way, we and our little churches are making difference around the world, and that’s pretty neat,” Brown said.

Next year’s service will be inspired by the people of Zimbabwe.