WYOMING, Minn. – Officers with the Wyoming Police Department state that a multiple crashes involving about 35 vehicles occurred Friday afternoon due to slick roadways.

The crashes happened between the Wyoming and Stacy exits on I-35 northbound with dozens of cars in the ditch.

Authorities say there have been no reported injuries.

According to Fox 9 dozens more spinouts and crashed were reported on state highways and interstates in the Twin Cities metro area as well.

Officers say people are driving too fast for current road conditions and are reminding motorists to slow down.