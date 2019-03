Prep Boys Basketball: Greyhounds, Lumberjacks, Cardinals Wrap Up Regular Season with Wins

It was the final night of the regular season for boys basketball in the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the final night for boys high school basketball, Duluth East got the road win over crosstown rivals Duluth Denfeld 70-57.

In other action, Cloquet would get the road win over Proctor 56-50 and Cromwell-Wright defeated Nashwauk-Keewatin 69-50 behind 39 points from Micah Pocernich.