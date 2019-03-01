Stuffed Animals Spend the Night at Boot Camp

The Bong Center is hosting a boot camp Friday and Saturday
Ryan Compeau,

 

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Kids of all ages took their stuffed animals to the Bong Center Friday in Superior for the Stuffie Bootcamp. During the night, museum staff will take stuffed animals through a Popsicle stick wall climb, cargo net crawl, gum drop grenade toss, and they learn to fly the P-38 plane.

In the morning, kids come back to see pictures of all the fun things their stuffie took part in. The event costs $10. It’s designed to be a fun and educational event for children in pre-kindergarten through third grade.

Hayes Scriven, the Director at Bong Veterans Historical Center said “everybody has a favorite stuff animal even if you’re 35,40, or 50 you have your favorite stuffed animal that you’ve grown up with. And so you have a connection with it, you bring it in, you want it to have a really good experience”.

The stuffed animals will receive a customized dog tag, and a free museum admission along with discharge papers.

Categories: News, News – Latest News
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Post

New Airplane Program Coming to Lake Superior Colle...
Sweet Treats for Valentine’s Day
Local Establishment Staying Warm During the Cold
DTA Offers Free Rides to City Center Warming Cente...

You Might Like