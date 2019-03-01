Train For The Le Grand Du Nord!

Active Adventures: Fox 21's Brittney Merlot Trains For The Big Gravel Bike Race

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. — In this weeks Active Adventures we are training in the winter! Both for a race and for our minds. Winters can be long, with cabin fever kicking in. Join us for some tips on where to go to get outside and ease your mind, or train for a race coming up this Memorial Day weekend! The Heck of the North Productions is putting on a gravel bike race called the Le Grand Du Nord on May 25th. We chatted with the creator of this event, Jeremy Kershaw and ways he stays fit during the long winter months!

Race Fox 21’s Meteorologist Brittney Merlot in the Le Grand Du Nord, you can choose between the scenic 100 mile, 58 mile or 20 mile race!

Beginning in Grand Marais, Minnesota’s spectacular harbor, all three events follow the shores of Lake Superior before climbing to their final destinations. With more than 5500 ft of climbing and a checkpoint view overlooking the Pigeon River and Canada, the 100 mile course is the steepest route of the three Heck Production events. The 58 mile course has plenty of climbing and miles of forested roads. The 20 mile route is a Le Grand-worthy introduction to gravel cycling with its mix of paved and gravel roads, climbing and great Lake Superior views.