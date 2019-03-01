UMD Women Take 1-0 Series Lead, UMD Men Knock Off Redhawks

The UMD women's hockey team defeated Bemidji State while the men got the win over Miami (OH).

DULUTH, Minn. – In game one of the WCHA women’s hockey tournament, Minnesota Duluth got the win over Bemidji State 3-2 Friday night at AMSOIL Arena.

Naomi Rogge, Anneke Linser and Gabbie Hughes scored for the Bulldogs, who will look for the sweep of the Beavers tomorrow at 2 p.m.

And in the men’s game, Noah Cates scored twice as UMD knocked off Miami 4-2. Cole Koepke and Peter Krieger also scored for the Bulldogs.