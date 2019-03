United Way Needs Community’s Help to Raise 40k in 40 Days

United Way will soon reach the end of their fiscal year.

DULUTH, Minn. – Head of the Lakes United Way wants to raise $40,000 in 40 days to support local organizations that help provide basic needs to people in the Northland

They are hoping the campaign will bring awareness to more than 50 non–profits they provide resources to.

Head of the Lakes United Way President Matt Hunter said, “We are funding groups. We are also funding groups that may not be well known in the community.

“They may struggle a little bit to get more funding. So We are providing funds to those groups so they can continue to do the work. Often times invisibly, behind the scenes and they are really important,” Hunter continues.

The 40k in 40 days campaign wraps up at the end of march.

Donations can be made online or by mail.

Click here for more information.