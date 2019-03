Visit Duluth’s First Ship Contest is Back Again

Try your luck at guessing the day and time the first saltie will arrive.

DULUTH, Minn. – The first ship contest challenges people to guess the exact day and time the first ocean going ship or “saltie” arrives in the port of Duluth-Superior for the shipping season.

It also happens to raise awareness for one of the Northalnd’s biggest attractions.

“It draws millions of visitors every year to come to watch the boats come in and to raise a little bit of excitement and awareness about our shipping industry here,” said Rob Hedberg of Visit Duluth.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the first “saltie” to arrive in the Twin Ports.

If you’re looking for a leg up on the competition keep in mind the locks don’t open until March 25.

If you’re interested in participating visit the Visit Duluth website here.