“Wiley and the Hairy Man” Now Showing at Lincoln Park Middle School

The Performance is Happening March 1 - 10 at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Wise Fool Theater presents a family friendly folktale at Lincoln Park Middle School March 1 – 10.

Set deep within the mysterious Tombigbee Swamp, “Wiley and the Hairy Man” is a story full of magic and danger. Wiley must face his fears and defeat the Hairy Man.

This performance is perfect for ages five through adult.

An ASL interpreted performance is taking place Saturday, March 2 at 2:00 p.m.

A sensory friendly performance is happening Saturday, March 9 at 2:00 p.m.

Showtimes:

March 1-10, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays at 2:00 p.m., Sunday March 10 only at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $15-20 | Students, Seniors $15 | Children 12 and under $10 | Matinees pay what you can

Box Office: 218-269-4953, wisefooltheater.com