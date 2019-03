DULUTH, Minn. – The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is heading back to Duluth this summer during Essentia Health’s Festival of Sail Duluth 2019.

“Mama Duck has a soft spot in her heart for Duluth and is excited to return to Lake Superior,” states Craig Samborski, executive producer of Festival of Sail Duluth. “The World’s Largest Rubber Duck inspires us to enjoy the world’s waterfronts and conserve our natural resources for future ducklings.”

Duluth’s unique waterfront and accessibility provides the ideal venue to show off the duck’s larger-than-life proportions; 61’ tall and 15 tons to be exact.

Festival of Sail® Duluth 2019 is slated for August 11-13, 2019 on Duluth’s waterfront.

For tickets www.festofsailduluth.com or 888-718-4253.