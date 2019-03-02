Bulldogs Women’s Hockey Advance to WCHA Final Face-Off; Bulldogs Men Sweep Redhawks

Both UMD hockey teams picked up weekend sweeps.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team got out to a quick start and hung on to defeat Bemidji State 4-3 and are moving on the WCHA Final Face-Off.

Ryleigh Houston, Anna Klein, Gabbie Hughes and Anneke Linser all scored in Saturday’s win. The Bulldogs will travel to Minneapolis next weekend and take on No. 1 Minnesota in the semifinals.

For the UMD men, it was a high-scoring affair in the second game against Miami, but the Bulldogs hung on late to get the 6-5 win. Nick Wolff scored twice while Riley Tufte, Dylan Samberg, Parker Mackay and Kobe Roth all tallied a goal.

The Bulldogs will travel to St. Cloud State to take on the Huskies next weekend.