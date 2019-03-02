Frolicking thru Winter in Proctor

Proctor Winter Frolic celebrates winter.

PROCTOR, Minn.- The chilly wind didn’t stop some folks in Proctor from getting out to enjoy the snow.

Today, the Proctor Chamber of Commerce held their annual Winter Frolic at the Golf Course and Community Center.

People did so much more than frolic there.

They sledded and took hay rides.

One of the event’s most popular activities is the dog sled ride, entertaining all ages every year.

“It’s just really fun,” said Betsy Ingram-Diver, who brings the sled dogs every year. “Last year I know my daughter gave a guy a ride and he was 86 years old.”

“And he said ‘oh, I’ve wanted to do this all my life.’ That just really is heartwarming.”

The frolic also featured hot cocoa, hot dogs, and a fire pit.

It was all free of charge.