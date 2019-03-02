Independent TV Festival Looks for Community Support

The ITV board is holding Q&A's to help Northlanders with any questions they may have,

DULUTH, Minn.- Coordinators with the Independent Television Festival are taking further steps to make Duluth the next Hollywood.

They hosted a community outreach and Q&A at the Red Herring Lounge to let Northlanders know their intentions are to make Duluth a home to independent TV, not just a convention spot for their festival once a year.

“Very much in the way that park city is known as the home of independent film, where’s the home of independent television? We think it’s Duluth. We placed our bet that it’s Duluth. We now have to convince Duluth to make it Duluth,” ITVFest Executive Director Philip Gilpin said.

Saturday’s meeting was a way to get people excited about the creative television team that plan on working entirely out of Duluth.