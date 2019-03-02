Prep Girls Basketball: Thunderhawks, Rails, Hilltoppers, Bluejackets Advance in Section Playoffs

In the second round of the girls basketball playoffs Grand Rapids, Hibbing, Proctor, and Duluth Marshall all won.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the Section 7AAA semifinals, No. 1 seed Grand Rapids charged past Cloquet 62-48. Abbey McDonald scored 26 points as Hibbing handled Princeton 63-51. The two will face off in the section finals on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Duluth Denfeld.

Across town, Romano Gym was host to Section 7AA quarterfinals. Proctor defeated Virginia 62-48 as the Rails move on to face Pequot Lakes in the semifinals on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.

In the lower half of the bracket, Duluth Marshall beat defending section champions Mesabi East 68-56. Aitkin defeated Esko 59-52 and will face Duluth Marshall in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.