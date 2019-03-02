UW-Superior Celebrates Diversity in the Twin Ports

UWS hosts their 22nd annual Cultural Night.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Diversity in the Twin Ports was celebrated at UW–Superior’s 22nd annual Cultural Night.

Cultural Night is a long standing tradition put on by UW–Superior’s World Students Association.

Guests began their night sampling foods from different countries and learning traditional practices from Asian cultures like making origami and Chinese calligraphy. The event is entirely student run, but UWS faculty like to participate, too.

“I was an international student here as well, so we feel like we are coming to the U.S. wanting to learn about the us culture, but also at the same time expose our culture to the people of the U.S.,” International Student Services coordinator Salisa Hochstetler said.

Guests moved to the auditorium to see traditional performances like a presentation of flags and drum performance from the Buffalo Bay Singers. This was to show the different ways traditional art can be presented even in 20–19.

“Not everybody has the opportunity to travel, so if you get the opportunity in your own backyard to see these kinds of cultures and experience them and learn more about them, how beneficial and how much more are you growing,” guest Jordan Simpson said.

Another recognized culture of the evening, that is prominent on the Yellow Jacket campus, was that of the Ojibwa people, whose traditional land holds the university.