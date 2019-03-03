Despite Cold, West Duluth Dairy Queen Opens

Walk-up, drive-thru store opens beginning of March.

DULUTH, Minn.- And out of the mounds of snow, DQ rises.

This chillier start to March hasn’t stopped the Walk-Up/Drive-Thru Dairy Queen in West Duluth from opening.

Just like years past, they opened during the first week of March.

They say the cold and blizzards haven’t stopped people from getting blizzards.

“The employees are so excited to come back,” said owner, Chuck Koltes. “I don’t know if it’s ’cause they’re poor over the winter or they miss it. Just like the customers. As soon as the word got out that we’re open the people start coming, they’re excited.”

“The regulars, I’ve seen almost all my regulars already.”‘

Koltes said come snow, sleet, or shine, the Dairy Queen will be open from 11am-10pm.