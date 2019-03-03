Northern Star: Jacob Herter

For this week's segment, we feature a local hockey player who's taking the next step at the junior level.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Jacob Herter has always called the Northland home.

“This whole Twin Ports area, the hockey is so amazing. The completion around here is unbelievable,” Herter said.

Herter spent three years playing with Hermantown and is now just down the road playing in the NAHL with the Minnesota Wilderness.

“I always kind of wanted to play for the Wilderness. I wanted to be at home, I wanted to be in Duluth, I love the Twin Ports area, it’s all just amazing around here,” Herter said.

In his first season with the Wilderness, Herter has three goals and eight total points, and he’s continuing to progress at the higher level.

“He’s obviously picked up the pace and where he needs to go on the ice, how to get open and his fore–checking, utilizing his speed and when to use it,” Wilderness assistant coach Mark Vichorek said.

Herter has a lot of familiar faces within his new team. A few kids from Duluth and Cloquet play for the Wilderness, and Herter is even able to play with his former Hawks teammate Tyler Watkins.

“Obviously last year, we kind of had a good chemistry going, we put up a lot of points together with Blake Biondi. Being with Tyler this year has just kind of carried that on. We still have the same chemistry, we know each other be all over the rink. We just kind of work well together,” Herter said.

“He left a huge legacy. Him and Watty and Blake last year, that line was as explosive as any line in the state. They were pretty dynamic,” Hermantown head coach Patrick Andrews added.

While Herter has his former teammate, he also has his dad close by. His dad Jason is the associate head coach at UMD. Playing right down the road from his dad is nerve-wracking, but it helps motivate Herter to play his best.

“My dad’s always been my biggest mentor. He’s always helped me with the game and understanding what’s right, what’s wrong, what to do and how to really play the game,” Herter said.

Herter is enjoying his time in juniors and taking in everything he has to learn, but he’s looking forward to the next step and hopefully getting to stay in the place he loves.

“That college scholarship is definitely something I’ve been working towards for a really long time. I’d love to stay around here but if an opportunity comes up somewhere else, a better opportunity, I’m going to take that, but I would love to be around home,” Herter said.